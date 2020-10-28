Doug Simpson, Livermore
We are watching the destruction of our country, in part, by the hands of left-wing, radical Antifa and BLM.
The MSM has been lying - reporting that the protest are ‘mostly peaceful,’ while I see with my own eyes the destruction, tearing and burning down of some cities and the murder of a Patriot Prayer member shot by a self-described "100% Antifa" activist. My heart cries for the innocent business owners who find their stores looted and burned to the ground for what?
When I see our Governor Newson signing a bill (SB 145) that makes it OK for an adult to have sex with a child as long as they're over 14 years old and they consent is disgusting. Every Democrat voted aye and every Republican voted no. This bill protects sexual predators over protecting our children!
This is not the Democrat party that my mother was a part of, which is why there are so many reports of moderate Democrats declaring "I didn't leave the Democrat Party, the Democrat Party left me."
Some people are offended by President Trumps crass way of talking, but just by doing some research (not MSM) you will be amazed at how much he has done for this country so far. He had a perfectly good life before he was president, but he couldn't stand by and watch our country be destroyed any longer.
This is not a Democrat and Republican problem – it's a fight between good and evil. God bless America.