Patrick Weidhaas, Dublin
I worry about the future of America! The threat to America is coming from a cult – not a party anymore – the cult that worships Donald Trump. This cult, ludicrously calling itself the “GOP” (nothing “Grand” about it), is taking all the steps to follow Trump's wish to “Make America Great Again.”
During the Trump years we saw a worrisome increase in racism, we saw Neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups being legitimized by Trump and on January 6 even attack our seat of government – a violent coup attempt!
During 2020, the year when COVID-19 ravaged the world, we saw another worrisome trend: Trump and his followers, GOP governors, standing up against the medical experts led by Dr. Fauci. Under the guise of “Freedom” they fought mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccinations.
What was that all about? Obviously, the scientists of the CDC, experts like Dr. Fauci, could not be allowed to exercise any influence over the American people. Oh no, that influence, that power had to remain with Trump and the GOP cult.
Trump vs Dr. Fauci was a power struggle – sadly, far too many Americans listened to Trump, did not wear masks, did not get vaccinated and either died or infected others who then died.
That same power struggle is going on with regard to climate change. Again, it's politicians – mostly GOP cultists – who will not allow Americans to believe in the threat of climate change. It's a "hoax!" Do not allow scientists to have influence over the American public! Of course, nature has a way to get its message across: In California with heat, drought and monster wildfires, in Louisiana and the East Coast with monster hurricanes like “Ida.”
Finally, within days after the U.S. military ended the 20-year war in Afghanistan and left it to the Taliban and Sharia law, the state of Texas enacted its own version of Sharia law: putting a bounty on women who might want control over their own bodies and seek an abortion. Texas law makes that state in the image of the Taliban: men controlling women!
I ask:
Is racism making America great?
Is denying medical expertise making America great?
Is denying science making America great?
Is the attempt to exercise control over women making America great?