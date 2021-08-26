Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Rep. Swalwell needs to spend some energy, which he seemed to have in limitless excess while pursuing what proved to be baseless impeachments of our ex-president, in figuring out what is to become of the equipment we are leaving behind in the wake of the debacle of Biden's exit non-strategy.
Left in Afghanistan are over $85 billion in weapons including 600,000 firearms, 200 airplanes, hundreds of helicopters, drones, air-to-ground missiles and combat vehicles.
Rather than posing for photo-ops, sit down in congress and figure this out.
Al Qaeda is now better equipped to carry out terror attacks than prior to 9/11. Does the House Intelligence Committee actually do anything?