Dave Biggers, Livermore
Eden Housing has gotten bigger, taller and uglier with every unveiling, and it seems to consume more real estate now, than originally intended. This just leads me to ask ... Mayor Woerner, what happened to your urging that we should all "work together on a solution that would result
in a “win-win” for all involved?” To date, I've seen no evidence of that. I fear that it was just your pre-election gibberish designed only to help get you elected. Please, prove me wrong. Show some honest attempt at it, even if it doesn't pan out.