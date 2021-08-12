Maryann Brent, Livermore
How fortunate that Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) has pursued better affordable housing solutions for downtown!
They have addressed adequate parking, and the legality of housing relocation. They have found sources of money for land purchases, and a path to retaining Eden’s loan from Alameda County. This is the work that our City Council could have done.
It is truly puzzling that the City Council has not done due diligence, especially when residents overwhelmingly object to the current affordable housing plan.
As now planned, the housing density of the four-story Legacy apartments across L Street, combined with two massive four-story apartment blocks in the old Lucky site, will create traffic density and parking density that will make visits to downtown downright unpleasant. Or the City Council could meet with people who have ideas for a gracious, inviting city center and devise a better plan.