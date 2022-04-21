Richard Ryon, Livermore
This is my response to the letter by Terrell L. Givens in the April 7, 2022, issue of the Independent Newspaper. In opposing the proposal to move low-cost housing from the city-owned land behind First Street (between Livermore Avenue and L Street) to nearby locations, Givens asks, “How is the City going to pay for all those properties?”
The answer is easy. The City has the money!
The City Council unanimously and cheerfully approved lending $1.9 million to a little, easy-to-go-bankrupt entity owned by Presidio Builders of San Francisco. This little entity is supposed to build the hotel in downtown Livermore. They were to build underground parking beneath the hotel at the southeast corner of Livermore and Railroad Avenue. They were practically given the hotel land by the City (price under $72,000), partly in return for building the parking they now say is too costly. The City gladly lent this feeble entity the $1.9 million (which they may never see again) to purchase a lot for ground-level parking. (Presidio does not even list the Livermore project on their website https://presidiobuilders.com/
Furthermore, last July, the City showed over $14 million in its low-income housing fund. This money is intended to purchase land for housing, . This could be used to move the low-cost housing to a more suitable nearby location, where even more housing could be built. This alternative is a win-win: both sides win what they want. There would be MORE low-cost housing than currently approved, in a more suitable nearby location. Likewise, there would be open space downtown that will appeal to and be used by wine-country tourists, local citizens, and residents of the nearby housing being constructed and to be constructed.
In short, the City has the money to make Livermore a truly remarkable, vibrant, livable City of the 21st and 22nd centuries! ! The City Council just needs the vision to make this happen.