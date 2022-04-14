Joseph Grcar, Castro Valley
Recently Congressman Swalwell came back to his district in Alameda County to announce that the Infrastructure Bill would pay to renovate some bridges here (Castro Valley Forum, January 26, 2002). A member of his staff said altogether California gets 4.2 billion and it would be up to local officials to decide on which bridges to spend the money. Now suppose you are President Biden and you have 1 trillion dollars. California is 20% of the United States so it gets 200 billion. And Alameda County is 4% of California so it gets 8 billion. In fact, President Biden actually has 1.9 trillion from the Covid Relief Bill and 1.2 trillion from the Infrastructure Bill, for a total of 3.1 trillion. That means Alameda County gets 24.8 billion (3.1 times 8). But Congressman Swalwell says the whole state only gets 4.2 billion. Where is the rest of the money?