Vishal Soni, Pleasanton
There are no active efforts from the airport planning commission for community outreach before taking very big decision like approving expansion via new KaiserAir FBO.
Following questions remains unanswered.
1. Where is the noise and environmental impact study?
2. How many new additional flight operations with new expansion (with breakdown by aircraft type)?
3. What is the benefit of expansion for surrounding communities of Pleasanton and Dublin?
4. How many new jobs generated (not the ones transferred from Oakland by relocation of KaiserAirs operations)?
5. How much total revenue will the city get from new expansion?
6. Have other options be considered for that revenue increase instead of putting neighboring communities’ quality of life at stake?