Susan Sutton and Carla Biermann, Livermore
We agree President Donald J. Trump has personal qualities that do not endear him to the general public.
He has a huge ego, is not humble, is not tactful and responds to attacks on Twitter. He is not a smooth-talking career politician as many of his colleagues.
The man has used the tools God gave him and his years of business expertise to diagnose the political structure and dynamics of the federal government. ‘Draining the swamp,’ eliminating people in powerful positions who were not operating out of their highest personal integrity, was his focus. The commission on presidential debates’ move to the first ever virtual debate is an example of the swamp!
He has too many first-term achievements to be listed, but the U.S. became energy independent for the first time, he closed U.S. borders to foreign travelers before Covid-19 facilitated the need for PPE, building ventilators and creating temporary hospitals. The FDA vaccine will be out soon.
He left a comfortable, affluent lifestyle to work 16 to 18-hour tireless days and chose not to accept payment for his efforts. His companies and personal wealth were no longer a priority to this incredible man, but restoring America to its greatness was!
We are enraged by the media coverage of his accomplishments that have not been objectively reported except for Fox 40. Repletely, reporters attack the president of the United States with disrespect and loaded questions. They editorially interpret his answers using their own words. What are reporters taught in universities’ journalist classes today?
During the Cronkite years, news reported by the Associated Press and United Press International had to be factual, with no personal interpretation by the reporters, or reporters were simply fired. Are reporters receiving direction from owners of their respective news outlets or members of the legislative body? Why is the media not investigating the money trail that is generated from for Antifa activities and elections? Who supports Antifa travel and living expenses, allowing them to move to various cities where people get killed and property damaged?
We suggest informed voters research some of the questions we have posed and make a non-emotional choice in this election. We feel President Trump has an unbelievable amount of daily courage, clear direction for the future and abundant energy. He will continue to fight to make America great again!