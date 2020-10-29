Philip La Scola, Livermore
It’s been more than a week since the NY Post reported on the contents of the laptop that was not picked up from a repair shop and which contained emails detailing financial activity by Hunter Biden and the Biden family.
However, none of this has been reported in the main stream media. The claim is that none of what is on the laptop can be corroborated. However, that was not an issue when the main stream media and others wrote for months about the Russians helping Trump win the 2016 election. None of that was ever corroborated, ask Robert Mueller.
I thought the job of reporters and journalists was to investigate and determine the validity of the content of controversial issues. But this story gets no mention.
I would like to direct readers to a column written by Bernard Goldberg, a former CBS broadcaster, titled “Journalism Has Become a Threat to Democracy.” Mr. Goldberg, does not like Trump and might even be called a “never Trumper.”
His column sheds some real insight into the state of journalism in America.
He states, “It’s true, the president lies a lot. And journalists have an obligation to point out his lies.”
He goes on to quote the NY Times, saying, “’Lies, an editorial in the NY Times said, threaten the foundations of American democracy.’ That is also true. But so does partisan journalism.”
Make no mistake, if these emails were about Donald Trump and his son, the newspapers would have the news of it smeared all over the front page in big black headlines and anchors on nightly newscasts would have it as their lead story every night.
Some legislators have commented on what the deliberate omission of this news might mean for the media in the future.
It’s been said the decision not to print or not to broadcast this story about Biden could be interpreted as an “in-kind donation to the Democrat Party.” There might even be some loss of publishing rights or fines.
It would be well deserved.