Where there's a will there's a way. Except when it's explicitly against the law.
At the council meeting last night, supporters of the Central Park Picture (CPP) repeatedly asked the City Council to schedule the initiative vote for March 2020. As stated in the staff report, and multiple times by the City Attorney at the council meeting, California Elections Code states that an initiative shall go on the next general election ballot (November 3, 2020) or to a special election date no less than 88 days or no more than 103 days after the decision to put it on the ballot is made. The Election Code creates a window between November 22, 2019 and December 7, 2019, at a cost of $600k to $800k, for the special election. Yet CPP supporter after supporter asked the Council to hold the election in March. Statements like "Where there's a will there's a way," "It's a matter of semantics," and "You could do it if you wanted to," were made to "justify" their illegal request.
No one should be surprised at the disregard for the law demonstrated by the supporters of the CPP. For-hire signature gatherers employed by the CPP supporters consistently violate the law by misrepresenting the content of the petitions. This kind of behavior is par for the course when the facts don't match the carefully-crafted narrative of the small special interest group.