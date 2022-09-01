Lee Edwards, Livermore
Congratulations Democrats. The “Inflation Reduction Act,” more correctly called the “Obamacare Climate Change 87,000 new IRS Agents Act,” has been passed. Not enough room to discuss all of it. I’m a little worried about the 87,000 new IRS agents, some of which will be Special Agents that MUST be willing to use deadly force in performance of their duties (now removed from the job application).
Let’s talk about just one area of the Climate Change part, electric vehicles, or EVs. Sounds like a good idea on its face but look a little deeper. Batteries will be made using lithium, cobalt, graphite and manganese among other things. China has 80% of the lithium market and 64% of the graphite market. China has only 1% of the cobalt market but refines 80% of the world market. China has only 6% of the manganese market but refines 80% of the world market. No worries here, because China is our best friend.
Again, looking to the future, what happens to these batteries weighing 1000+ pounds when their useful life is done? Recycle? Not as of now; MAYBE in the future. Off to a landfill seems the choice right now. Maybe these problems can be solved, so off to the next challenge. Can wind and solar provide enough power to charge the hundreds of thousands of EVs that will be on the road? No problem for China. Between China and India, one new, coal-fired power plant is being built per week, but it is up to the U.S. to solve the world’s pollution problems. We just need to hope that the sun is always shining, and the wind is always blowing. Dig deeper, and you can find more problems and complications.
Perhaps we can capture all the hot air coming from our politicians or maybe all the smoke they blow up our butts.
Where to Begin?
Lee Edwards, Livermore
Congratulations Democrats. The “Inflation Reduction Act,” more correctly called the “Obamacare Climate Change 87,000 new IRS Agents Act,” has been passed. Not enough room to discuss all of it. I’m a little worried about the 87,000 new IRS agents, some of which will be Special Agents that MUST be willing to use deadly force in performance of their duties (now removed from the job application).
Let’s talk about just one area of the Climate Change part, electric vehicles, or EVs. Sounds like a good idea on its face but look a little deeper. Batteries will be made using lithium, cobalt, graphite and manganese among other things. China has 80% of the lithium market and 64% of the graphite market. China has only 1% of the cobalt market but refines 80% of the world market. China has only 6% of the manganese market but refines 80% of the world market. No worries here, because China is our best friend.
Again, looking to the future, what happens to these batteries weighing 1000+ pounds when their useful life is done? Recycle? Not as of now; MAYBE in the future. Off to a landfill seems the choice right now. Maybe these problems can be solved, so off to the next challenge. Can wind and solar provide enough power to charge the hundreds of thousands of EVs that will be on the road? No problem for China. Between China and India, one new, coal-fired power plant is being built per week, but it is up to the U.S. to solve the world’s pollution problems. We just need to hope that the sun is always shining, and the wind is always blowing. Dig deeper, and you can find more problems and complications.
Perhaps we can capture all the hot air coming from our politicians or maybe all the smoke they blow up our butts.
Keep Livermore