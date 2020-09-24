Lawrence W. Brumm, Jr., Pleasanton
Like another recent letter writer, I was struck by the number of letters written in support of Karla Brown that made identical points, that she has pledged not to take developer/special interest money. Except that she has! Not only did she take money from a commercial company opposed to the East Pleasanton project, but I remember her literally standing with the anti-Costco crowd near the Farmers Market after taking money from businesses opposed to Costco. Now she says she supports Costco.
Which Karla Brown is running for mayor of Pleasanton? Will she change her mind on Costco once again?