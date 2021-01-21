Jeff Kaskey, Livermore
By the time you read this, the Livermore Planning Commission will have considered the city’s request to squeeze half a foot out of some downtown parking spaces.
Why the panic squeeze?
The same reason that the new central downtown housing asked to have fewer parking spaces than city zoning requires. And the same reason the green space they showed you in the housing area has now been shrunk to less than half of what they drew. That is, there was no plan.
Sure, city council showed pictures that they said were a real plan and claimed carefully calculated numbers for parking spaces and green space, but it was just an imaginary marketing pitch. So, taking away parking spaces, shrinking the ones that remain, removing green space, oh, and growing the apartment complex footprint, is just the beginning.
Stay tuned to see what they say about that boutique hotel.