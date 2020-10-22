Merry Carter, Livermore
While it appears Proposition 15 is closing loopholes for wealthy corporations, the people that will be hurt if Proposition 15 passes are small business owners, farmers, ranchers, and consumers.
Small business owners may no longer be able to afford the rent on the buildings where they run their businesses. Most small business owners are hanging on by a thread due to COVID, and this will force many more small businesses to close.
All businesses will be forced to pass the increase on to their customers. These increases would include the cost of food, clothing, daycare, utilities, and healthcare. Large corporations already find doing business in California very expensive, and the tax increase will force them to move their businesses to other states, taking jobs with them.
For farmers and ranchers, nearly everything needed to move food from fork to table or vineyard to glass will be subjected to higher property taxes. Even vines and fruit trees will face higher taxes. Proposition 15 could force many California farmers and ranchers out of business. Over a third of the country's vegetables and two-thirds of the country's fruits and nuts are grown in California. Where will your food come from?
Proposition 15 states that it will increase funding sources for public schools, community colleges, and local government services; however, it also clearly states that administrative costs will be paid first before any new tax revenue goes toward the initiative’s stated purpose. It is doubtful the funds will ever be used to increase teacher’s salaries or to fund school programs.
Californians are suffering from one of the highest costs of living in the nation, and we can’t afford the largest tax increase in California’s history. Just vote no on 15.