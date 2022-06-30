Thomas Soules, Livermore
According to Eden Housing’s own website, there are 11,000 households on their waiting list https://edenhousing.org/properties/downtown-livermore-apartments/. The Livermore Housing Authority Section 8 waitlist is 3,000 households. The proposed low-income Eden housing project downtown is for 130 households. This project will not even dent the need for low-income housing in Livermore. 10,870 households out of the 11,000 applicants will be unable to rent these units so the odds of getting one are a little more than one in a hundred and I wonder how the winners will be chosen.
Also, according to the Eden Housing website, those 130 households will pay from $700/month for presumably a one-bedroom unit for a family at the low end of the income scale, that is$27,400, to $2,100/month for two-bedroom units for families making $82,200, versus a fair market value for a two-bedroom unit of $2,640/month. While the rents for these units will be somewhat lower than market rents, they won’t be that much lower and will vary. Rents just across the street at Legacy will presumably be higher, likely to cause competition, or worse a feeling of class distinction depending on which side of the street you’re on, not friendship between higher and lower income workers.
Bragging about this project being a solution to low-income housing in Livermore is an insult to those the city is claiming to help. We need to do much more if we really want to help provide housing for low-income workers in Livermore. We need to do it in a different place, perhaps near downtown, but where there is more room, and it makes more sense and on a different larger scale. I am not even going to go into what I sincerely believe this project will do to the character of downtown, while failing to significantly address affordable housing.