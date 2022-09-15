Move Eden Housing keeps stating that our present city council is not listening to the citizens of Livermore. Even after a recent court ruling denied the temporary restraining order. Last week’s Independent Move Eden Housing states they have filed an appeal on behalf of 8,000 Livermore voters!
The present city council is listening to the 45,000 Livermore voters who did NOT sign the petition. The question is why isn’t listening to the majority? Why is Move Eden Housing not doing what they demand the City of Livermore to do?
The majority of Livermore has spoken, the courts have spoken, and Move Eden Housing continues to misspeak and mislead.