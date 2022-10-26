Dwayne Thaele, Livermore
Who is looking out for Livermore?
Many years ago, there was an attempt to expand an RV park near the intersection of Tesla and Vasco to double its size. What was surprising was this was occurring at the time Livermore was trying to build up its winery industry and make Livermore a destination for tourism. But a large RV park and wineries don’t really go together. Maybe not something generally that should be put to a public vote, but what was disturbing was that the Livermore city council and mayor (at the time) approved the expansion - go figure! If not for a single County Supervisor, the RV expansion would have happened and probably still be there. What were the city council and mayor thinking? Were they thinking?
Today, we have a massive housing project downtown that contrary to the spin Marchand is pushing, was not supported by voters - it is not what voters voted for. Nor did voters vote to give the land away. This has been an orchestrated flim-flam, con-job, bait-and-switch, whatever phrase you like, just to get the massive housing structure built.
There are two other colossal projects currently attempting to be pushed onto Livermore: A large cemetery and an immense solar farm. Livermore residents may not get the opportunity to cast deciding votes on these projects, but we should at least have a city council and mayor that care enough to be honest with the residents and represent them. Marchand has already demonstrated this isn’t in his DNA, and he doesn’t deserve a second chance at being mayor.
Electing Marchand and other developer advocates to the city council is just going to set Livermore back, where large development projects won’t be voted on, vetted, or honestly discussed. If they’re elected, Livermore will get more things like large RV parks and massive buildings that no one voted for. Instead, vote for people that really will look out for Livermore.