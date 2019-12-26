As the Livermore Mayor wrote in his malicious letter (The Independent, Dec. 19), the development agreement (DA) for Presidio’s eastside hotel “is and has always been solely to support the construction of a hotel.” However, he knows neither the DA, nor the referendum against it, has to have the word, “park” in it to have an effect on the park.
Putting the Presidio hotel on the Eastside of Livermore Avenue next to the Bankhead would make a hotel on the westside impossible, thus making the Central Park Initiative (with its westside hotel, a park from the Bankhead to L Street and minimal housing) moot.
The Mayor contends that the signers of the referendum against the hotel should not have been told it has a connection to the park since it does not have the word, “park,” in it. However, a referendum against a DA does not introduce language that does not already appear in the DA itself. The referendum’s effect was properly advertised.
The Mayor is trying to have voters think that Measure P is just about a hotel, when passing it makes the Central Park Initiative go away. If voters want the Central Park and minimal housing, they have to vote NO on P on March 3.
In his letter, the Mayor insinuates that 80% of participants in the Public Outreach wanted an east side hotel by writing that 80% supported an “iconic presence on South Livermore Avenue.” A proposed westside hotel also had a presence on South Livermore at the time. So his wording was clever, but misleading. (BTW this “iconic presence” idea came from hotel experts misinformed two years ago that the eastside hotel was already a done deal.)
Most participants in the Public Outreach wanted the hotel on the westside of Livermore Avenue, a Central Park from the Bankhead to L and as little housing as possible. The Mayor’s unreasonably tenacious devotion to an eastside hotel does not seem to come from some payoff as some have suggested. Rather, it seems to come from a defense of his threatened authority such that he cannot admit to the mistake even for the good of the city. Vote NO on P March 3.
(To be continued next week…)