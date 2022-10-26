Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
Terry Wiley is running for District Attorney in Alameda County. Most of us have been so focused on our own community that we may not have paid enough attention to the bigger races. This is an important one. His opponent, Pamela Price, supports the kind of justice that caused Chesa Boudin to lose his election in San Francisco. Most of the DAs in Los Angeles have protested the actions of George Gascon. He has made criminals feel emboldened, residents feel unsafe, and victims feel abandoned. Ms. Price believes in his policies. Her sympathies are with the criminals and not with the victims.
Terry Wiley is the public safety candidate and opposes the policies of Boudin and Gascon. If we want to keep our cities safe and stop allowing “no bail” ideas that continue to put criminals back into the community where they continue to commit crimes, since there is little consequence for them, then vote for Terry Wiley. He will direct more efforts against gun violence and will seek harsh sentences for the “small group” of people committing gun violence. He supports the Oakland Ceasefire program, mental health and drug abuse diversion programs and cares more for the victims than the criminals. The police in our communities are doing their best to stop criminals, but their efforts are in vain if the DA lets them go. We need to get our priorities straight. I hope you will join me in voting for Terry Wiley for DA and keep our communities safe.