Nancy Mulligan, Livermore

Terry Wiley is running for District Attorney in Alameda County. Most of us have been so focused on our own community that we may not have paid enough attention to the bigger races. This is an important one. His opponent, Pamela Price, supports the kind of justice that caused Chesa Boudin to lose his election in San Francisco. Most of the DAs in Los Angeles have protested the actions of George Gascon. He has made criminals feel emboldened, residents feel unsafe, and victims feel abandoned. Ms. Price believes in his policies. Her sympathies are with the criminals and not with the victims. 