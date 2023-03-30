Katharine Erhardt, Livermore
No, but really, how has Alameda County allowed Livermore Ranch Kennels to continue to operate when they are in violation of the noise ordinance on a daily basis. There has been a kennel on the property for decades, but the current owners recently completed a 40,000 sq. foot expansion promising the neighbors that the dogs would be kept indoors at night and the overall noise would be drastically reduced. As such, the neighborhood supported this business. Since the remodel’s completion, the neighbors have found they were sold a bill of lies. The dogs are being kept out at all hours of the day and the barking can now be heard over 1/2 mile away. Every nearby neighbor has written to the county pleading for help and even attending the East County Board of Zoning meeting providing testimony of their daily experience. Neighbors who have lived in the same house for over 60 years stating this is a living hell with dogs barking all day long and the pitiful noise of stressed-out dogs barking at 2:30 in the morning. One neighbor, who has lived in their house for over 3 generations, is now on blood pressure medication due to the stress of dogs barking for hours, and the stories go on. Despite the neighbors’ pleas for help, the County Planning Department has done nothing. Alameda County Animal Control has cited this business and confirmed they are continually out of compliance with the county noise ordinance. This business has gone from an asset to the community to an absolute blight on the surrounding neighborhood. There are solutions that other kennels in the area put in place to prevent nuisance noise, such as sound walls, fully enclosed facilities, sound monitors and a responsive management who understands no one wants to hear dogs barking all day and night. If a private citizen cannot allow their dog to continuously bark, why is this business allowed to have 144 dogs barking all day? The public health crisis protocols are over, it’s time for Alameda County Planning Department to show up for work and show up for the citizens of the area. Bring back the joys of living in the rural residential area of Buena Vista/Dunsmuir and walking the beautiful wine trails of South Livermore without listening to the endless sound of dogs barking.