Ann Lopez, Livermore
For all you undecided voters it comes down to this: Will you make the right choice next Tuesday?
I recommend you choose Ben Barrientos, who is running for City Council in District 2. He and his wife have lived in Livermore for 24 years. He is a “people” person, honest and friendly, dependable and hard-working, and totally committed to helping others. Just ask anyone who knows him.
Ben is well-educated and has served in many leadership roles. He is a former teacher (elementary through high school) and school administrator. He was elected to serve as trustee on a California school board, and later he was appointed as a union negotiator. For many years now, Ben has been a high school coach in Oakland for the after-school sports program in wrestling. For 12 years, he has served as president of the Livermore Lions Club, a service and charitable non-profit organization.
We need someone like Ben, with these exceptional qualifications, to represent us.
Let’s choose BEN BARRIENTOS for City Council District 2!
