Ramona Krausnick, Dublin
The Texas abortion ban is supposed to protect the unborn. Yet, the Texas governor wanted to ban mask mandates that protect school staff and students. Are the unborn the only ones who have a right to live?
The governor and his supporters are taking away the right to live from everyone else, including the most vulnerable young children. It seems like he’s playing God saying: “This one has a right to live and this one doesn’t.”
This is the height of hypocrisy. It’s horrifying to learn that other states are planning to follow suit.