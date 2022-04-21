Aimee Thompson, Livermore
Why a May 3 special election when there is a primary scheduled for June?
To avoid laying off STEM teachers whose positions are funded by the current Measure G. Education Code requires final lay-off notices be issued to teachers by May 15th. If LVJUSD waited until the June primary, they would be forced to issue final lay-off notices to teachers May 15. As the President of the Livermore Education Association, I applaud the Livermore School Board and District for making the strategic decision to spend a little more for a special election in May. This decision will pay off greatly in cost savings in the long run for the need to recruit and retain teachers, allowing us to keep the amazing teachers we already have.
Why do we even need Measure A when neighboring districts provide elementary science without it? Livermore receives less base school funding than our neighboring districts. Pleasanton and Dublin both receive millions in Economic Recovery Target funding from the State. This is funding Livermore is not eligible for and does not receive. Voting for Measure A levels the playing field for our students, allowing our District to offer elementary lab science, TK-12 technology teachers, and advanced electives in engineering, math and science in middle and high school.
The added advantage of Measure A is true local control of funding and citizen voice in how the funding is spent. The State budget is cyclical and when budget cuts come, school districts must make cuts. Measure A is designated for specific programs, and this ensures those programs cannot be cut. A YES vote for Measure A guarantees our students will have hands-on elementary science for the next 7 years, no matter what the State budget does.
Can’t we cut administrator salaries to pay for this? Livermore actually runs a very lean district office. We have substantially fewer district administrators compared to neighboring districts. And we are very fortunate to have a superintendent who has served our students for more than 12 years, rather than the revolving door of superintendents surrounding districts have experienced. Consistent, stable, committed leadership with a mission and vision for our District has greatly benefitted our students.
Want to truly have voice in school spending while providing an excellent education for Livermore students? Then vote YES for Measure A.