Shirley Pollard, Livermore
Concerning the article "Las Positas College Paving the Way to Equity for Students" I'd like to know what about the current library and cafeteria does not meet the needs of all students? The library offers tables for study, computers and educational resources. Does the cafeteria not offer food? If additional counseling services are needed fine, hire more counselors, but why should a cultural center focused on one particular race with tables for study, computers and educational resources be built? Will taxpayer dollars be used in the construction of this building? Will this center be open to all races including Asian and white students? I am against taxpayer dollars being used for the purpose of segregating students.