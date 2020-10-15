Michael Mendenhall, Livermore
With the chatter about relocating the downtown affordable housing complex, who doesn't love green space and win-win solutions?
God forbid that anyone who works in downtown Livermore should be permitted to live there! Surely the privilege of groveling in the service of Livermore's resident millionaire class is reward enough!
There is an ugliness of the soul that no amount of artful landscaping can beautify. Nor does this ugliness vanish when you blind yourself to the implicit contempt for the 95% of the U.S. population deemed unworthy to rest their heads in Livermore.
If there is space north of Railroad to house a handful of Liver-more's working families, it is a basic imperative of justice and human decency to do so, in addition to downtown. The fraction of a percent of the necessary affordable housing provided by the 130 downtown units is a vital step in the right direction, but far from absolving the Tri Valley of its gross indecency toward the non-millionaire sector of humankind.
"Oh, but we just want to protect Livermore's agricultural heritage!"
What's that? Do you mean the queue of gleaming luxury trucks, never sullied by a speck of country dirt or laden heavier than a shopping cart, lined up to roll their single occupants to their Bay Area desk jobs? Meanwhile, the dusty old trucks lumber in over the Altamont, packed with the invisible workers who maintain the Tri-Valley's idyllic faux-rustic façade.
Livermore paved over the grave of its agricultural heritage decades ago to become a premium parking lot for advertising mega-corporations. No place that a farmhand can't live should be stealing credit for the virtue of those who actually do put the food on our plates.
Shame on you, Livermore. May God have the mercy to break the hardness of your hearts.