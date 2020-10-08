Eloise Hamann, Dublin
When candidates for office take big donations from corporations, unions, or PACs, they would be ungrateful if they did not allow access to their donors.
Access means a good sit-down to present their ideas in the best possible light. A candidate may think they are immune to the size of donations in terms of decision-making, but no one is immune to persuasion from friends.
A large war chest allows candidates to purchase expensive mailers to influence votes, including attack ads against opponents. That’s exactly what happened to Vinnie Bacon, the candidate the Independent and East Bay Times endorsed for the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.
A flier with a headshot of Vinnie Bacon, absent his usual smile, labels Bacon as “too risky.” It includes his 10-year-old statement about ways for local governments to survive during the current hard economic times. The flier is intended to suggest that candidate Bacon would put Alameda residents at risk of harm from fires.
I have studied Vinnie Bacon’s record, and nothing could be further from the truth. There is more risk to our way of life by the election of his opponent who accepts donations from developers.
To paraphrase former Senator Bill Bradley, “Money in politics is like ants in the kitchen. If you block one entry, they’ll find another way to get in.” It is tough to limit the influence of money through legislation. It’s a problem that this country continues to wrestle with. The only real solution is to elect clean money candidates.
It’s part of the reason I’m voting for Vinnie Bacon.