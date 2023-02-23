Steven Rego, Pleasanton
Because very wealthy donors and corporate interests can shroud their vile, traitorous, amoral and greedy self-interests under the cloak of Citizens United and the right and left news media capitalize from reporting it. When Biden mentioned that some GOP congressmen proposed to “sunset” hard fought for viable public programs like Social Security and Medicare they squealed like pigs, but the media have repeatedly caught them in their lies repeatedly, right after the fact. Wake up and be thankful for the hard-working people who want to preserve our democracy.