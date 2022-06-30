Owen Brovont, Livermore
How often do we ask ourselves, “Why do we send our children to school?” An accurate response is, “The state requires it!” A more reasonable and meaningful response is,” We believe that children have to be educated in order to get jobs, so they can look forward to a reasonably decent life.” Well, that is certainly a partial answer, but not the most important one; it lacks specifics that clarify the significance of what education is supposed to accomplish; that is, education opens doors. Logically, the more education, the more doors. Personal experience and 50 years of observation verifies those as incontrovertible facts! There is a correlation between the quality, breadth and depth of the future for educated persons, depending upon the content of their education and the success they achieve.
Primary education is intended to introduce the basic reading, writing and arithmetic tools necessary to provide a foundation on which to expand at the secondary level, to build deeper and broader skills that include advanced mathematics, history, literature and languages. After the normal 12 years of education in America, these educational attainments have given each citizen basic survival tools to succeed comfortably as a member of society. Further advanced education is generally needed by those who desire to enter one of the many professions that require special knowledge and skills, as well as widen their perspective from which to gain an appreciation of the road humanity has trod in developing different societies. Such appreciation tends to diminish anxiety and fear of different peoples and different societies. Those are the fundamental characteristics and purposes of education, but things are changing rather rapidly. The government, at the federal, state and local levels, has begun to inject itself into what was previously considered strictly familial responsibilities.
The United States Department of Education has mandated that states must develop curricula on topics such as Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project and some schools have already injected transgenderism and sexuality into the primary and secondary grade levels — sometimes withholding knowledge of such educational activities from the parents — grossly intruding on the right of the family to rear their children according to their own beliefs. Some of these educational institutions also require the children not to inform their parents of such activities.
Do you know and do you care what they are going to be teaching your children here in Livermore?