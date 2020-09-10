Gabriel Araiza, Pleasanton
The City of Pleasanton should be thankful Councilwoman Karla Brown is running for mayor. She has the experience and the values to continue making Pleasanton the desired destination in the Tri-Valley for families and business. When I had an issue I needed addressed, I emailed Karla and she responded immediately and even setup a personal meeting with my wife and me to discuss the issue in greater detail. My wife and I both appreciated Karla’s interest and her assistance and guidance to address the matter with the city. That is why we will both be voting for Karla for mayor this Fall.