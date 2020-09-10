Mark Linsky, Pleasanton
Though I support many of Jerry Pentin’s priorities, that is not the primary reason I support him for mayor of Pleasanton.
I realized long ago that voting for a candidate who just supported your ideas was not necessarily going to put the best candidate in the position. I strongly believe that there are other leadership attributes that are as important, if not more so.
I want a mayor who gives me the opportunity to share my thoughts, who sees me, listens to me, and tries to understand me. I want a mayor who takes time to do the research, both the facts and the opinions of his constituents and those impacted. I want a mayor who looks at the costs and benefits of each decision and finds the right balance. I want a mayor who puts in the effort to work with others to bring the best solution forward. I want a mayor who has demonstrated his commitment to others and his community through his entire adult life.
For all these reasons, Jerry Pentin is that person for me.