Joanne Morrison, Livermore
Measure A, slated for the mail-in election on May 3, will provide parcel tax funds to continue support for the much-needed science programs in Livermore District schools. It is a new measure, but it’s not a new tax.
In 2004 Measure D was adopted to levy a parcel tax that would address shortages in funding for Livermore Schools. The voters have continued the tax with subsequent measures, now by Measure G, scheduled to expire on June 30, 2022. Measure A will renew the tax and continue the funding. The amount of the levy remains the same, $138 per parcel. Despite inflation and rising costs, the district has not asked for any increase in the amount of the tax. There is an exemption for property owned by seniors.
Why does Livermore have a parcel tax while Pleasanton pays for school science programs without levying such a tax? A fair question. The answer is that both Pleasanton and Dublin school districts have historically received more state funding per student than Livermore has. A loophole in recent law has baked this inequity in permanently through the formula adopted by the state for Economic Recovery Target Funding. Pleasanton receives approximately $5 million more per year than Livermore. The Livermore parcel tax provides approximately $4 million annually to make up part of the shortfall.
The Measure A funds will be used for teachers and programs, not for school administration. The measure sets out the uses allowed:
Provide elementary science and TK-12 technology specialists
Attract and retain highly qualified teachers
Maintain academic achievement in math, science, reading, writing, engineering and technology
Keep classroom technology and instructional materials up to date
Maintain small class sizes
Keep schools well-maintained
The measure also states: “All of the purposes named in this Proposition shall constitute the specific purposes of the education parcel tax, and the proceeds thereof shall be applied only for such purposes.”
Thus, the measure is self-limiting for the purposes stated. No Measure G funds were used for school administration purposes. Annual accountings of the funds used can be found at: https://www.livermoreschools.org/Page/6871.
Why Measure A? Because it will continue to provide funds for the next seven years to support Livermore teachers and programs on a par with other communities in the area. Because it continues local control over funding and accountability. And because it gives our students the educational benefits they deserve. Vote “Yes” on Measure A!