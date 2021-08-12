Mary Jackson, Dublin
Seniors and job seekers are confounded by the Alameda County Library’s sudden decision to end its current hotspot lending program, (lending hotspots directly to library patrons/members) on July 31. When the library first began this program and had no reservation system, it was a bit of a mess. Once they allowed patrons to request and put holds on the hotspots, the program worked very well. It was a godsend during the COVID-19 shutdown. I know that some low-income/fixed-income neighbors were sharing the hotspots during this period.
Digital inclusion is a problem in our county and in many other areas. The new Emergency Broadband Benefit is only temporary and is not being administered well. The beauty of the library’s current program is that it is free, and it is direct. You don’t have to deal with an additional level of bureaucracy, and you are not subject to the whims of insufficiently regulated internet providers. Additionally, library patrons don’t have to give these awful providers their personal identifying information.
I wish the library had solicited public input. I hope it is not too late to reconsider this decision.