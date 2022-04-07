Terrell L. Givens, Livermore
The March 31 edition of the Independent News mailbox has a letter written by local downtown critic Glenn Stewart, who states, “IT IS TIME FOR THE CITY OF LIVERMORE TO WORK TOWARD AQUIRING THE 7 OR 8 PRIVATELY OWNED LAND PARCELS NORTH OF RAILROAD AVE.” Where does he expect the money to come from? How is the City going to pay for all those properties? Why should most Livermore residents who overwhelmingly approved our downtown have to foot the bill (for decades to come) for these properties? This suggestion blows my mind!
Here is an idea. Why don’t the critics of our downtown plan buy the properties themselves and donate all the land to the city?