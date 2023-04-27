This past week the four governmental bodies in Livermore—the City of Livermore, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, Livermore Area Parks and Recreation District, and Las Positas College—in partnership with the Rotary Club of Livermore, hosted students from Livermore and Granada High Schools for our annual Youth in Government Day. These students learned about careers, city budgets, council meetings, and then shadowed staff to learn about careers in local government and how they can make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities.
In the last decade or more, public servants have come under fire at every level of government.
These people, who are experts in their fields and who chose public service because these jobs improve the lives of individuals and communities, are often taken for granted or criticized.
And yet without these public servants, our society would, little by little, stop working.
Keeping a city fiscally sound does not happen by accident. Without the Administrative Services department and good financial stewardship, the city will not have the funds to maintain and improve the city for its residents.
Keeping a city safe does not happen by accident. Without Public Works, without water, and without police and firefighters, the city becomes less safe, in very different ways.
Making a city a place of welcome and inclusion for all does not happen by accident. From library services to parks to schools, developing and implementing policies that build thriving communities for everyone takes commitment and dedication.
The students who participated in Youth in Government are thinking about their futures. Some of them will choose public service. Some will choose other fields. But all of them gained an appreciation for the city we live in and the people who make it work. So should we all.