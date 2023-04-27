Trish Munro, Livermore

This past week the four governmental bodies in Livermore—the City of Livermore, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, Livermore Area Parks and Recreation District, and Las Positas College—in partnership with the Rotary Club of Livermore, hosted students from Livermore and Granada High Schools for our annual Youth in Government Day. These students learned about careers, city budgets, council meetings, and then shadowed staff to learn about careers in local government and how they can make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities.