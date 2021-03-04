Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
I found this in the “New York Post,” and it was so perfect, I didn't want to paraphrase it.
I wanted to share it in its entirety.
"Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is upset about Neera Tanden’s faltering nomination, tweeting that he’ll no longer be able to ‘tell little girls of South Asian descent that they’ll have the same opportunities in life as white men,’ reports National Review’s David Harsanyi. Clearly, there’s ‘nothing Democrats can’t reduce to crass racial terms these days.’ Swalwell could tell those girls that South Asian American women are ‘already incredibly successful’ as CEOs, directors, and even the vice president of the United States. And if they ‘suffer setbacks for having become acerbic, partisan hacks’ — as Tanden is suffering for her vicious tweets — ‘that’s their own fault.’
In return, the girls might ask Swalwell why he, ‘and not a young woman of South Asian descent, is representing ‘one of the largest Indian-American districts in the US?’”