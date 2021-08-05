Donna Cabanne, Livermore
The Livermore City Council plans to release treated volatile organic compounds (VOCs,) specifically benzene, perchchloroethylene (PCE), and trichloroethylene (TCE), into the Eden Housing underground garage. These particular VOCs are known to cause cancer, learning disabilities and serious health issues. Using a parking garage as an ‘engineering control’ for contamination is new and poses many perils. This plan could allow VOCs vapors to travel to upper housing floors.
According to the water board, studies in Minnesota show the flow of vapors was "Greater on the upper floors." With this type of health risk, would you want your family to live there? Should we accept these additional hazards? Do we want an experimental plan that has major design concerns and constraints? This plan would trigger the need for continuous indoor air sampling and/or additional remediation measures, even after the units are occupied. What are these additional measures? Have these additional measures been tested in multifamily units in the Bay Area? Where? How much would these additional measures cost? Do we want to be guinea pigs for this type of experimental remediation?
A previous example cited by the city involved a "property with different characteristics " and less serious contamination levels.The presence of PCE, and TCE require more stringent remediation than the city’s proposal. Other Eden soil contamination issues include the following problems: Subsurface contamination can be transported by subsurface utility cables and utility vault airspace. How will utility contamination be addressed? Moreover, the garage excavation requires soil sampling for each 5-feet of vertical sidewall. High levels of contamination could lead to soil removal and disposal in a Class One landfill, $300 per ton.
Consider the serious water issues. The plume of VOCs is located in groundwater used for drinking water; the plume could increase with excavation. How has the city determined 50% cleanup of groundwater is sufficient for your drinking water? How can we avoid these hazardous and expensive risks?
Move Eden Housing to a safer location. We have been kept in the dark. It is time for the public to have ALL of the facts. Email Mayor Woerner, Council members Munro, Bonanno, Carling and Kiick at www.cityoflivermore.net. Request a hearing after all documents, correspondence between the water and air boards have been posted on the city website. We have a right to know the total cleanup costs for Eden Housing.