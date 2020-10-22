CJ Jackson, Dublin
There are many reasons to support Vinnie Bacon.
He is - first and foremost - a forward-thinking public servant who cares about his constituents and strives to make Alameda County a better place. Unlike our awful mayor and the majority of our Dublin city councilmembers, he actually answers calls and tries to help. If you want common-sense regional planning, more open space, clean energy, better jobs, viable solutions to joblessness and homelessness, prison and police reform, and a real commitment to social justice and diversity, you should vote for Vinnie.
The Boomers and Gen Xers have left subsequent generations an uncertain future. Vinnie is trying to buck the trend and make necessary environmental and other changes now. He has inspired and mentored young people who have entered or want to enter public service. His top-notch campaign manager and well-informed young volunteers never cease to impress.
Having lived in Dublin for many years, I am familiar with Haubert and his record. He overstates his accomplishments and often ignores constituents. Many of my West Dublin neighbors have complained about his lack of responsiveness. He is more interested in taking selfies of himself at events rather than talking to and learning something from the participants.
I personally witnessed Haubert don an Open Heart Kitchen apron for a pre-COVID selfie at Valor Crossing. If he had taken the time to talk to the people serving the meals and eating lunch, he would have learned that high rents and poorly paid jobs without benefits often lead to poverty and homelessness.
All of us should be supporting clean-money candidates. Haubert has accepted money from developers who have brought projects before the council. He has also accepted money from our controversial sheriff. You can visit https://bit.ly/3dBDGrQ for The Independent’s report on campaign contributions.
Haubert’s attack ads and flyers, with their lies and distortions are signs of desperation. In his Cartoon Dave flyer sent during the primary, Cartoon Dave “wants to stop partisan bickering.” Real Dave should listen to Cartoon Dave. There are many important social, political and legal issues right now which should unite all Americans. Haubert often is on the wrong side of these issues.
Go to bacon4supervisor.com to learn the truth about Vinnie, his record, and his positions.