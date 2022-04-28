Mony Nop, Livermore
I met Eric Dillie about two years ago when I was a Livermore Mayoral Candidate in 2020. Since that time, we have spent much time together. Our time and many conversations allowed me the opportunity to discover the person that I know, trust and love like a brother today.
Eric and I have much in common. We both love our Rotary clubs and we both love serving our community, in whatever capacity we can. Because we both grew up in poor household, we often speak about education and how it has transformed our lives. The greatest connection between Eric and I is that we both are the first in our families to receive a college education. I just love his deep desire to serve our community, in some way, trying to make the world a better place than we have found it. Despite how different we are as people, I have never met anyone more inclusive than Eric. For that I am so appreciative for Eric, opening his doors and sharing a part of his life with my family and I.
There are three primary reasons why you should vote for Eric. First and foremost, he cares deeply about education. After all, he had to work very hard himself to be the first in his family to receive a college degree. As such, he totally gets it, and he will do everything he can to provide the access and opportunities to others too.
Secondly, he has the credential to do so. He serves on nonprofit boards now that work to the improve the financial situation of the underserved. He also worked in the traditional public and charter public schools. These experiences will allow him to understand a myriad of challenges faced by the schools, the students, and the parents that he will be serving.
Last but not least, Eric simply loves to serve and help those in need. I consider him to be a like a brother because I can honestly say that no matter what you look like or what background you and your family come from, Eric will include you, treat you like you’re somebody and he will fight for you too. He loves people and will always help you where he can. Please vote for Eric Dillie!