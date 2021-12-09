Johnna Thompson, Livermore
I recently went to the Independent's archives (Thank you, Independent, for making your archives freely available and easily accessible!) to refresh my memory on the details of the downtown development saga, and why so many of us feel betrayed by the city council's actions.
In 2017, the council hired a consultant, PlaceWorks, at a cost of $500,000, to hold workshops and public meetings to distill public opinion regarding development of the space from the Bankhead Theater to South L Street, mostly on the 8.2-acre site of the old Lucky store. This public outreach was initiated in response to the massive public outcry against the council's prior proposal with Lennar Corporation to build 260 housing units on the site. The Nov. 23, 2017 edition of the Independent reported on the summary that PlaceWorks would be presenting to the council at its Nov. 27, 2017 meeting. According to PlaceWorks, 2000 community members participated in the workshops, and 1,175 filled out the Priority Ranking Worksheets that PlaceWorks provided. The participants identified parking, community character, and open space as the highest priorities, and cultural facilities, public finance, and housing as the lowest. The majority of participants favored a hotel on the west side of Livermore Avenue, and the hotel developer, Presidio Companies, said that the hotel would work anywhere on the 8-acres, but that on the west side "there is a lot more area to play with."
So, what did the council choose to do? Did they take to heart the conclusions of the expensive outreach process? Does the downtown plan they approved prioritize parking, community character, and open space, and have a west side hotel? No. The council's plan has a hotel east of Livermore Avenue without parking; will its guests' cars take up space in the city's public parking garages? The council's plan prioritizes 4-story housing on a large portion of the old Lucky site, with insufficient parking spaces for the number of housing units, the overflow, again, to be accommodated in public parking garages. Finally, is there lots of open space? Look at the city's and Eden Housing's plan and judge for yourself. Is it any wonder we feel betrayed?