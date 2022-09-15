Richard Schechter, Dublin
I lived in Livermore for 15 years, and now live in Dublin. As a frequent visitor to Livermore for theatre and dining, I have a strong interest in what happens to the area now designated for the Eden Housing project. The site could allow for a sizeable park stretching from N. Livermore to L Street, which would be the crown jewel of downtown Livermore.
I cannot understand why the City Council is unwilling to explore all avenues to make this happen. Instead, they vilify those who see the importance of building affordable housing at a more practical site and deny the voters a referendum. It will be a heart-breaking tragedy if Eden Housing goes up on this site, which will leave future generations bemoaning how we could have ever let this happen.