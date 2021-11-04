Jeff Keller, Pleasanton
In PUSD the superintendent and his cabinet have secured extremely generous raises for themselves before settling with their teachers’ union. Standard practice for school districts are to first settle with their unions and then to take care of themselves. Most often, there is a “Me Too Clause,” allowing administrators to receive the same raise as their teachers, thus ensuring parity. The superintendent, his cabinet, and the Board of Trustees will hurt our district for years to come, as they are acting in ways that could severely limit the potential pool of qualified teacher candidates interested in working in Pleasanton.
By taking care of themselves first, senior district leadership is creating a divisive and toxic culture. It’s our actions that communicate what we value. When I take care of myself first I communicate that I am more important than everyone else, and that others do not matter as much. This leads to distrust and feelings of unfairness. If you do not have relational trust as an organization the work will be compromised, and qualified candidates will not come. Who wants to work for leaders who do not value their employees?
Many teachers will not come to PUSD because they cannot afford to do so. For money to not be a motivational factor in negotiations, you need to pay people enough to be able to make ends meet.
Daniel Pink, author of “Drive” states that, “Effective organizations compensate people in amounts and in ways that allow people to mostly forget about compensation and instead focus on the work itself.”
A teacher in Pleasanton with eight years of experience placed in Column 5 (bachelor’s plus 75 units), will gross $91,314 per year. After taxes their monthly net income will be $5,441. When deducting medical expenses ($2,641 per month) and rent for a two- bedroom apartment ($2,800 per month), you are left with a negative income of $71 each month.
Teachers in Pleasanton have to pay for their medical benefits. This is before paying for transportation, utilities, food, child care and many other things. Why come to Pleasanton to teach when paying bills is such a challenge relative to other districts? Teachers will choose to work for districts that value them and compensate them well enough to support themselves and their families. It’s sad that our children will suffer most. The teachers of PUSD need our support.