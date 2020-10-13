David Rounds, Livermore
Why would you want to vote for Bob Woerner?
Is it because you like what he has done so far? That is not a good reason.
Bob Woerner is in the middle of a four-year term as councilperson. The term for the mayor is two years. Woerner has two years left as councilperson, where he can continue to do the work that has been important to him.
Here is what can happen if you decide you want Bob Woerner as mayor. If he wins, his then open council seat will need to be filled. Ideally, this would be a special election, but they are expensive and are not the norm.
Instead, the new council, led by a new mayor, can just appoint someone to finish out the next two years. Who do you think they are going to appoint? I could venture a guess, but in the end, it will not be someone elected by the public. This election is a chance to bring some new thinking and a different energy to the leadership of Livermore.
Let Bob Woerner finish the work he has devoted the last six years to by voting for Mony Nop for mayor. Mr. Nop is a high-energy, successful leader with a track record of accomplishments that have benefited the community.