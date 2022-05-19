Isabella Macchioni, Livermore
For me it is simple. Mony is a great leader, honest, and a giving man. All qualities I would want in a mayor. Not only is Mony someone who will advocate for what is fair and right for the Livermore community, he will also always listen to the community members' concerns and ideas. Having a mayor who is approachable and willing to listen to everyone’s concerns and possible solutions to issues is a big deal to me as a voter. Mony also has a great plan for our future Livermore. He would address the 5 major issues we have in our community head on and with a new and fresh mind. Mony has many years of experience in real estate, which makes me confident he would be able to address our increasing housing prices. This would allow many families access to this great community, which then helps our local economy. One big reason I am voting for Mony as Livermore’s next mayor is his vision for our public safety. I am a young voter who wants to see better community policing in our small town. With Mony’s 17 years as a police officer, I am very confident he would be able to help engage our police department more with the community. As a community member, I am excited to see a new fresh face running for our mayor. Livermore needs someone who is willing and ready to address concerns and needs from all types of Livermore residents, which is exactly what Mony will do. I am confident and fully support Mony as Livermore’s next Mayor!