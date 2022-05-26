Gayle Threets, Livermore
It is with great pleasure and honor that I put my full political support behind Mony Nop, mayoral hopeful.
Mony Nop served the Livermore Police Department for 17 years. He graduated with honors from St. Mary's College and transitioned to become a realtor in 2007, serving Livermore residents for the last 15 years. He also works with several local non-profits and commits his time to enhancing opportunities for others. His loyalty to this community is undeniable.
As mayor of Livermore, here are Mony’s top five priorities.
· Relocate Eden Housing
· Increase Public Safety
· Address Homelessness
· Increase Access to Affordable Housing
· Bring High Paying Jobs to Livermore
Mony’s love for the people and this community is unmatched. The kind of leadership he will provide is one of love, compassion, inclusion and acknowledgement for the needs of everyone in our community. He is a man of humble beginnings who understands the needs and concerns of the people within our community. I cannot think of anyone more suited to lead our city into the future.
Elections are coming up, and we deserve a say in how our city is run and by whom.
Vote Mony Nop and give the future of Livermore a voice.