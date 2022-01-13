Jan Brovont, Livermore
Why won’t City Council explain what is really driving them so hard on the downtown build out?
It is unlikely crowded streets, little or no parking and large crowded 4-story buildings looming in the heart of what is supposed to be a charming downtown, is going to be pleasing to anyone, including wine country tourists.
Besides the Legacy’s 4-story buildings, which are in the process of being built; there will be at least 3 other 4 story buildings across L St. Two large housing unit buildings, and a parking garage behind the gas station on First & L leaving little open space. The parking garage and the addition to the garage on Railroad Ave. will not be large enough to handle all the cars downtown. Let’s look at why. There will be visitors and overflow parking from Legacy, and certainly the 14,000 sq ft of retail which is supposed to go on the ground floor of the Legacy building, which will not only require a lot of parking spaces, but will add to the traffic congestion. The Eden housing units that the council wants to build are only providing 1 space per unit, yes one parking space each, for the hundred + units. Where will their second cars be parked? Or their visitors park?
Why not build Eden housing on another location, and let the city residents and our wine country tourists enjoy a charming, large downtown park, with trees, grass, play area for children, fountains, benches and walking paths? This could be enjoyed by residents, visitors and tourists.
Remember, besides the parking garage and large 4-story Eden housing buildings, there will also be, a Science Center; and Black Box Theater of approximately 15,000 sq ft, which will all take up even MORE open space — leaving the remaining amount of open space very small.
Why not have the large beautiful friendly park adjacent to Stockmen’s Park, enhancing the Science Center and Black Box theater and have housing elsewhere?