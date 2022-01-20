Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Noticed at the old Speedy Oil Change site, a COURTESY NOTICE development application sign went up: The City of Livermore has received an application for…
133 room Hotel with bar/lounge, meeting space, pool, fitness center, open courtyard, outdoor patio, and underground garage with approximately 120 parking spaces.
Underground parking? Really?
The original plan was to have hotel valet parking. There was an uproar from residents. The City asked hotel developer Presidio to submit a design for the hotel with underground parking.
Two years ago, Presidio came back and said it would be too expensive to build underground parking.
It appears that the city has capitulated to Presidio and is talking about a loan of $1.9M to the 2205 Railroad Avenue LLC to acquire and construct a valet parking lot at the old Livermore Pool site… an area of Livermore that’s zoned Residential.
I wonder if Vision 2045 envisions residential housing between Railroad Ave and the railroad tracks… A perfect location for the badly needed housing in Livermore.
Hey City Council, which is it, hotel underground parking or valet parking?