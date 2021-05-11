Marcus Libkind, Livermore
Why does the Livermore City Council not support a modified plan for the Eden Project that will result in more low-income housing and more housing for our essential workers? Why not support a modified plan that will result in a much-desired larger downtown park? Why not support a modified plan that will provide the city mandated amount of parking and less congestion?
It's a very simple question, but the City Council has not given the citizens of Livermore an answer. Why does the City continue to support the Eden Project in its current form when it can be moved across Railroad Avenue where more housing can be built leaving more room for a park on the Old Lucky site?
The move across Railroad Avenue is a win-win situation, but the City Council refuses to acknowledge that a vast majority of the citizens of Livermore, per a professional survey, want the relocation of the Eden Project and a larger downtown park, and less congestion than will be created by the current plan.
Since the Council does not tell us why, then we must surmise that they are simply afraid to admit that they have gone down the less desirable road and will not admit their error. Unless they step forward and admit to the benefit of a change in the Eden Project Plan, we, the citizens of Livermore, will forever be plagued with an inferior downtown plan that could have been avoided.