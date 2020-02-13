So, if Measure P does not pass, will the citizens of Livermore have to pay all the costs to build Joan’s private plan for our downtown?
Amador won 45 to 43 playing against Granada High. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Car Accident Fatality Near Pleasanton
- Councilman Coomber Not to Run Again
- Dublin to Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Complex
- City Council Reveals Its Parcel Tax Plan
- 1st District Candidates Comment on Issues
- Miley Faces One Challenger in 4th District
- Coronavirus: A Threat Both New and Old
- Dublin to Honor Military with Banners Again