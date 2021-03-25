Kathy Pedrini, Livermore
The very first sentence of the City of Livermore Airport Policy Resolution reads, “The City's General Plan states in Goal CIR-8 that the city will support and protect safe and efficient aviation operations at the Airport."
How is opening the door to allow B737s to fly in and out of our municipal airport considered safe and efficient for the 90,000 residents of Livermore and the over 200,000 residents of the Tri-Valley? Who really believes that the proposed airport expansion will just be for storing and maintaining KaiserAir jets?
Airports don't expand to stay small. Explain the need to pump 1 million gallons of fuel and a terminal building? Once the facilities are built, the city and airport can't regulate the number of jet flights coming in and out. Jet traffic will grow! How is this safe?
Policy #5 of the resolution states, “The City will aggressively foster the reduction of aircraft noise through voluntary noise reduction efforts.”
Note the key word here, ‘voluntary.’ There are no noise reduction efforts now! The noise from small planes and corporate jets are bad enough, and it's just getting worse.
How will allowing B737s to fly in and out of LVK reduce aircraft noise in the Tri-Valley? It won't! Having big jet airliners fly in and out of Livermore will negatively impact our quality of life here.
For anyone who has lived in the vicinity of SJC, SFO, or OAK, you know what I'm talking about. Thousands of Tri-Valley citizens are very concerned about the airport expansion plans. Will the local leaders elected to represent us listen?